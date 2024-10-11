The Sentinel-Intelligence

Jessica
2
Important Updates
If you haven't seen them yet.
  
Jessica
3
Companies Are Forcing People to Work Through Disasters.
What can they do?
  
Jessica
12
It's Time to Pack Your Bag
If you're new at this...
  
Jessica
21
Maybe It Was Always Like This.
It's just worse now.
  
Jessica
2
We're Living through The End of Civilization, and We Should Be Acting Like It
On the delusions of normal.
  
Jessica
121
Can We Ever Learn to Trust Again?
On moral injury.
  
Jessica
46
One Flu Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Don't panic. Listen.
  
Jessica
30
World War III Has Already Started. Everyone is Losing.
There's a 100-year-old solution.
  
Jessica
3
It's Time to Upgrade. (Again.)
Information on gas masks.
  
Jessica
3
You Don't Need to Panic about Bird Flu
A primer.
  
Jessica
Mask Bans Don't Protect Anyone. They Hurt Everyone.
Stop them now.
  
Jessica
