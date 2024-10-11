Subscribe
The Conversation
Who's having it?
4 hrs ago
Jessica
15
Important Updates
If you haven't seen them yet.
Oct 9
Jessica
35
Companies Are Forcing People to Work Through Disasters.
What can they do?
Oct 9
Jessica
40
It's Time to Pack Your Bag
If you're new at this...
Oct 7
Jessica
56
Maybe It Was Always Like This.
It's just worse now.
Oct 6
Jessica
31
We're Living through The End of Civilization, and We Should Be Acting Like It
On the delusions of normal.
Oct 6
Jessica
378
Can We Ever Learn to Trust Again?
On moral injury.
Oct 5
Jessica
125
One Flu Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Don't panic. Listen.
Oct 5
Jessica
135
World War III Has Already Started. Everyone is Losing.
There's a 100-year-old solution.
Oct 4
Jessica
10
It's Time to Upgrade. (Again.)
Information on gas masks.
Oct 3
Jessica
10
You Don't Need to Panic about Bird Flu
A primer.
Oct 3
Jessica
5
Mask Bans Don't Protect Anyone. They Hurt Everyone.
Stop them now.
Oct 2
Jessica
14
