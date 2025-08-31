The Sentinel-Intelligence

The Sentinel-Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theresa's avatar
Theresa
1d

I live in Minneapolis. We had 2 mass shootings in 24 hrs, but only one of the mass shootings seems to matter. There have been 286 mass shootings and more than 850 children killed by guns in the usa, and It’s not even September. That is what is in front of me.

The murderer of the school children in Minneapolis was radicalized online by Russia. And of course, the murderer could buy military level guns legally. But talking about online radicalization and access to assault rifles are off limits and cannot be written about. So let’s blame the victims (friends and family of the murderer) for not stopping the murderer by “making” him get mental health care.

Even if the friends and family did get care for the murderer- the most he would have kept in a facility is 3 days.

The real issues are russian radicalization of usa white men, and legal access to assault weapons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
1d

Yeah, news burnout is a real thing. I can attest to that. I do tune in a couple of times a day just to attempt to keep up a little bit. I read the headlines (skip over most of them) and maybe, just maybe, read one or two, or listen a YouTube news channel (I haven't watched cable news for years).

Then, depending on what I find, I might try to circumvent something that might have an affect on my household.

I think ultimately, that's the best thing for my mental health. I know I can only take Trump news in small doses anymore. The same for Palestine or Ukraine. It's not that I don't care anymore, it's that I can only handle so much. The bottom line is that I need to look to taking care of my family first, everything else is secondary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Wildfire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture