Terrance Ó Domhnaill
1d

We talked about this before and since then, I have wiped out my Google share drives, secured my Outlook email client by moving some usernames out of certain email addresses, and I finally finished setting up my private email server. I use my own VPN whenever I take a laptop out of the house, and I also have that VPN set up on my phone. The VPN connects to a VPN server on my network.

I still have some work to do yet but I'm nearly there. I also resurrected (updated) a couple of Linux desktops OS's I had squirreled away on virtual hard drives. I don't use them much but I will be logging in more regularly to keep with the updates. They are handy for testing certain IT functions. Especially systems I don't want the government to know about.

I will never go completely off the world wide network but I can now hide certain aspects a lot better. Besides, I also managed to configure a workaround to bypass Verizon's public IP policy blocks regarding stuff they don't like, such as a private email server. It took me a few days and some assistance from some Ukrainians, but it's up and running.

The things we now have to do to protect ourselves that I would never have worried about even 8 months ago.

Virgin Monk Boy
17h

Surveillance is empire’s new liturgy. It wants obedience without chains, shame without trial. Guarding our privacy isn’t paranoia, it’s prophecy.

