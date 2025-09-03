The Sentinel-Intelligence

The Sentinel-Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
21m

Extinction is the mirror religion never dared hold up. Every creed promises escape, permanence, heaven as storage locker. But the earth has always practiced impermanence. Species come. Species vanish. Forests collapse into coal. Oceans cough up new gods.

You’re right. It isn’t really about us. We were never the story, just a loud footnote. When we’re gone, moss will write new psalms on the ruins. Rivers will etch fresh commandments into the rock. Life will keep humming, even if not in our key.

Blessed be the ones who loosen their grip on human exceptionalism and find peace in being compost on a planet that outlives us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Melanie's avatar
Melanie
20m

I've always found great peace in thinking about life on a geologic scale, so this makes perfect sense to me! If you are motivated to write more on this topic, I would love to read your thoughts on the kinds of choices we can make now to impact life in the far future (other than the obvious one of limiting warming). <3 <3 <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Wildfire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture