“Three and a half years from now, if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections? That’s good.”

—Donald Trump, Aug 18, 2025

Earlier this year, some of us gazed into our crystal balls and saw martial law in our future. As usual, the “optimists” emerged to call us names and accuse us of panicking. Weeks later, Trump deployed the guard against an American city. A federal judge came right out and said it: the president broke the law. No, you can’t use the military as your own personal law enforcement agency.

Of course, that’s not stopping him.

Just now, the Department of Homeland Security has launched “Operation Midway Blitz” in Chicago. You can read it in their own words. Just like they did in D.C., they’re using a single incident as a thin justification, blaming the state’s governor and “his sanctuary policies” for the death of a young woman. According to several sources, the military has been planning a takeover for weeks.

As we predicted, D.C. was just the trial run.

Not only were we right, but it’s worse than we predicted. Instead of declaring martial law, Trump bypassed that entire process. He didn’t invoke the Insurrection Act. He didn’t even go to Congress. He simply told his Secretary of Defense to send in troops to put down a protest, and he did.

The National Guard wound up engaging in “missions that were plainly law enforcement actions… in places with no true risk of riots, some 50 and 140 miles from downtown Los Angeles.” In other words, the administration used the protests as a pretext for field testing their own version of martial law, sending troops wherever they wanted whenever they wanted.

Where does this end?

Let’s discuss.