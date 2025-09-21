Last week, I announced that this publication was going to live exclusively on another platform going forward. That still feels like the right call. You can find my latest post on The Senintel-Intelligence over here.

I’m going to keep posting on Substack, but I’m running a new publication called Splattered that offers a different kind of content. I’m offering takes on art, culture, productivity, etc, but I’m doing it on my own terms. I’ve got a new post up over there that talks about the benefits of sad, angry music:

I think some of you said you were a little worried, but I’m hoping these posts show you the direction I’m heading in.

Practical matters:

I’ve been having a hard time with migration tools. Ghost can import content and free subscribers. They can’t import paid subscribers. Officially, they have a tool. It just doesn’t work, at least not for Substack. I even found a way to get Stripe IDs, directly through Stripe, but the Ghost import tool doesn’t recognize them. So far, I’ve managed to pause billing over here. If you want to officially move over to Ghost with a paid subscription, you’re going to have to do it manually.

This guide shows you how to do that.

If you want to subscribe and support me over at the new Substack publication, you can do that. I’m going to keep running that newsletter and try to grow it into something significant. I’m hoping that work resonates with a larger audience and doesn’t get stuck in algorithmic limbo. You can also feel free to just leave Substack altogether and join me over at Ghost. I’m probably not going to mess around with any more import or migration tools. I want readers to make their own decisions about where they want to be.

I’ll send out a few more announcements like this, and then I’ll assume that everyone has gotten the message.

Take care,

Jessica