Yesterday, I said I might have to leave Substack.

Here’s the deal:

I’m not going to leave Substack, but it’s pretty clear they want a particular kind of content, and they want to serve a particular kind of audience. The question is whether I can write that kind of content without selling out, or making myself want to throw up. I used to write that content.

I think I can do it again:

Last month, I launched a new publication. I almost killed it because I didn’t know how to write stories about hope or creativity in this kind of world. Then one of my readers reminded me of what I’ve got.

So, this is the way forward.

It doesn’t make sense for me to run a publication like The Sentinel-Intelligence on Substack anymore. So that’s going to live on Ghost, where it’s been since 2023. But I’m going to give the other publication, Splattered, a better chance. I did refund a bunch of subscriptions before stumbling into this. You can do whatever you want with that money when it arrives. Thanks to everyone for not getting fed up and leaving during all these changes. I’ve also hated it, and I think it’s finally over.

Take care,

Jessica