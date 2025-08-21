The Sentinel-Intelligence

The Sentinel-Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rose's avatar
Rose
4h

I like this excerpt from Roy Scranton's new book on ethical pessimism: https://lithub.com/embracing-ethical-pessimism-in-the-face-of-near-certain-climate-doom/

Everything on earth will keep on keeping on regardless of what happens, or what is happening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Jessica and others
Agapeocordis 's avatar
Agapeocordis
4h

Thank you, Ms. Wildfire. Another excellent, brutally honest article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Wildfire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture