David Korabell
2d

AI is a misnomer. There is nothing of intelligence in it. It is a high-tech mimic, a digital parrot. IA is better label - Information Aggregation. By giving it huge volumes of data to 'learn' from, it does a great job of faking it.

Much like the Luddites of the 19th century, we can recognize this as a useful tool to aid artists or device to replace them.

As did the Luddites, we must fight to eliminate the threat. There are ways of 'poisoning' data to reduce AI results to garbage.

And we must boycott those that offer AI as a'better' product.

Virgin Monk Boy
2d

Most artists I know see a difference between using AI as a tool and pretending it makes you an artist. Some will use it to kick around composition ideas, kind of like rough sketches before the real work. That’s brainstorming, not finished art.

Where it hits harder is with comics and cartoons. Those styles are easier for machines to copy, and that puts the people working in those fields at risk of being undercut.

Talk to anyone who’s studied anatomy, light, or color for years and they’ll tell you the same thing. AI can imitate surfaces, but it doesn’t have the depth that comes from actually seeing.

For blogs or casual posts, using DALL·E feels closer to stock photos than theft, as long as you’re not passing it off as your own painting or illustration.

What do you think about using Firefly in photoshop?

