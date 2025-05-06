There's an interesting section in Patrick Stewart's memoir where he talks about growing up in poverty in the 1940s. His family had bath night. They all bathed in the same water, once a week. During those earlier times, it was common to use that rancid bathwater one last time to feed any animals you had, or to water your garden or crops. If you're wondering what the future is going to look like, it's going to look a lot like that. There's a good chance that hot showers will not live in your future. They'll become a luxury for the rich.