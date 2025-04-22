Unsplash

You’ve probably wondered about body armor, but you don’t want to admit it. What could possibly make you sound even more unhinged to your aloof, oblivious friends and family than to start talking about riot gear?

Well, let’s go there.

Our friends and family already think we’re weird because we take threats seriously, so we might as well go full metal on this.

There’s all kinds of good reasons to think about armoring yourself—and they don’t make you a paranoid lunatic. We’re fragile. As we’ve covered in this newsletter, the storms are getting worse—and so is everything else.

Let’s face it, anyone who thinks seriously about prepping or collapse anticipates the day someone or something will give them a good reason to wish they had more than a pillow to protect them from the world. Even motorcycle armor can get confusing if you don’t take the time to figure it out.

Like everything else, there’s a smart and healthy way to think about the idea of body armor. You could just snap something off Ebay, but then again you’ll never truly know how well it works until you need it. And if you refuse to take the idea of body armor seriously, you can still indulge your morbid curiosity to see what someone would get if they were preparing for the worst. I did this dive for one reason: to see the maximum level of protection you can get from body armor, and if it’s worth the investment compared to the other things on your list. I don’t know about you, but I’d like to know what’s out there. If nothing else, we’ll want a sense of what the militia wannabes are gonna be wearing when they show up.

That could be useful…