Most people probably don’t know the difference between ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis filtration.

Nor do they understand why it matters.

They will…

The general public doesn't appreciate the centuries of progress it took to deliver clean drinking water into their homes every day. Anyone who’s ever lived without it knows what a luxury everyone else takes for granted.

The doomsday shows never really cover the importance of clean drinking water, but it’s going to become one of our greatest challenges.

As we’ve covered over the last several weeks, this administration has made it painfully clear that they plan to privatize every single public service they can, and that’s going to include water that doesn’t kill us. Slowly but surely, we’ll take on more and more responsibility for cleaning our own water.

In many places, that’s already happening.

Before diving into off-grid water purification, it makes sense to gain a better understanding of how our drinking water works.

It’s a vast undertaking.