It feels like another lifetime, disinfecting mail and groceries.

Some of us never stopped.

We just got faster.

Anti-vaxxers have taken over public health, and they’re now pushing bans on vaccines in Montana and Idaho. Other states will follow. The Trump administration themselves seem to be flirting with vaccine bans, even as they seem to secretly promise Big Pharma that no such thing will ever happen. All this comes at the worst possible time, as the U.S. invests hundreds of millions in developing mRNA vaccines for H5N1 bird flu, and flu in general looks like this:

According to Axios, we’re living through the worst flu season since 2009. In other words, it hasn’t been this bad since the last H1N1 pandemic. And for the first time, “we've seen cases of influenza that have surpassed COVID-19 in hospitalizations and deaths, since the COVID pandemic began," doctors say. So, the flu is becoming as dangerous as Covid, if not more so. Even the muzzled CDC estimates that flu hospitalizations could be reaching 820,000 total, with the vast majority of those within the last two months. It’s more severe than previous years, and “it’s hitting young children especially hard.” Things have already gotten very bad, and we still haven’t even seen bird flu hit full force.

Here’s the thing to remember about the flu:

It spreads through the air, and…

It lasts on surfaces.