Baseball helmets have saved people’s lives during tornadoes.

We have research on this, and yet the CDC barely mentions them in their recommendations. They’ll tell you all about lying in a ditch, but it took considerable effort to get them to briefly mention helmets.

Even then, their official guidelines say absolutely nothing about what kind of helmet, or even how to go about choosing one.

I’m noticing a pattern here…

We’re well into collapse, and the agencies tasked with helping us survive are still telling us to wash our hands and duck and cover during climate disasters. They sure don’t seem to be trying very hard.

On top of a 2012 study by researchers at the University of Alabama (we’ll talk about that in a minute), another 2018 study in BMJ Open confirmed that head injuries happen a lot during tornadoes, and helmets can help. More than a decade later, the CDC still says, “we don’t have research on the effectiveness of helmet use to prevent head injuries during a tornado.” Well, maybe they should get on that. As the climate scientists and collapse connosieurs have told us, we’re entering uncharted territory that’s going to include violent, unpredictable weather.

If it’s not hurricanes and tornadoes, there’s the emerging threat of someone bashing your head in to take your stuff once things get bad enough. We’re all gonna die someday, but that feels like a bad way to go. All things considered, I think we have enough reasons to find good helmets.

Here’s where you can start.