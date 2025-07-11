I've got a few new posts up this week. Let's do a rundown.
The U.S. endured four record storms this week. The odds for each one hovered around .1 percent. And yet, the current administration is gutting everything from disaster relief funds to weather forecasting, while local politicians send more thoughts and prayers. If that weren't enough, the richest man in the world wasted billions of dollars building a Nazi robot that he insists "isn't racist." Nothing has felt normal for five years now, so let's just be weird.
In this weird era, you might be feeling bad because you didn't start prepping 15 years ago. I've got some thoughts on that:
If you've ever been shamed for having kids, you know what it feels like to wish the world had given them a better future:
The media wonders what's going on inside MAGA's brain.
Some of us already know.
That's it from Substack this week.
Take care,
Jessica
So important, so insightful, so well written as always, Jessica.
I hope, truly & deeply, that we can pull through with something approximating an equitable civilization.
And more than hope, I’m trying really hard to make it happen personally, locally, nationally, and globally.
Be well, and keep up both your spirits & your amazing work!