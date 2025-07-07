The Sentinel-Intelligence

Rose
3h

I don't think I grew up MAGA, but I definitely grew up Conservative or adjacent and can hit all the common talking political opinions. Then I've hung out in churches that even my family thought was too extreme, because of my friends growing up, but we never went to church. You can't wear shorts or skirts above the knee, jeans are discouraged for women, and everyone goes to Crown College or gets married before the age of 25, my family is gonna go to Hell because we're not saved etc. I'm just commenting this to illustrate that this was a very relatable piece.

I also argue with my family about different policies. their views, etc. I don't know if it's changing any minds and is probably just a waste of time, but they hear me out at the very least. which is nice.

