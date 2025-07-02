Share this postThe Sentinel-IntelligenceReader PollCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreReader PollMy questions, your answersJessicaJul 02, 202511Share this postThe Sentinel-IntelligenceReader PollCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore241ShareLoading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...11Share this postThe Sentinel-IntelligenceReader PollCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore241SharePrevious
The poll did not work fir me so here are my answers :
Once a week is fine. I read a lot and appreciate less as more. Anybtimey of day is fine (I’m retired and save them in a ‘must read soon’ pile. :-) I’m into whatever you think is relevant. Try to go light on doomism but never compromise on the truth. I appreciate honest dialogue. It’s ok to disagree but better to add perspectives and have respectful exchanges (I’m Canadian). Keep up the good work… thx
I appreciate all your topics and am glad to have such an encyclopedic resource contained in one place. Sometimes I skim. For example, I know I’m unable to build stuff at my age. But I still like knowing it’s here and I have referred you to many people who ARE capable of carrying out the survival tasks. You are a trusted resource for many people. Don’t doubt that. As to how often and when? No preference there from this reader.