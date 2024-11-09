This book explores the history and psychology behind doom and the social psychology behind them. It offers the mythical figure of Cassandra as an inspiration and role model for those of us who feel cursed to hear the future. These are expanded and polished rewritings, carefully integrated into chapters, with fresh commentary and perspectives on the chaos we battle every day, along with some observations and insights designed to offer some solace.

You can get the ebook here.

You can get the paperback here.

You can get it with the Cassandra cover here.

You can get the hardback with dust jacket here.

You can get the Cassandra dust jacket here.