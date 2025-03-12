My family and I finally started having the talk.

I asked, “Do you want to be pioneers?”

“Are you up for that, or not?”

My family decided no, they’re not ready to go hardcore pioneer with minimal electricity. They admire the spirit, but it’s too much. They don’t want to downgrade the home and find some little cabin where we can hunker down. They don’t want to spend hot summers hiding inside caves.

They want to hang on in the suburbs for as long as possible.

So, that’s what we’re going to do.

We’re having this conversation for two reasons. First, new research has revealed that we’ve most likely blown past our climate targets. In fact, we might’ve reached the point of no return five years ago. There’s now a 35 percent chance that everything could go to hell as early as 2030 or sooner, when humanity will enter the first major bottleneck events. It’s not going to be pretty.

Second, new intelligence indicates that the U.S. has, in fact, been planning to annex Canada—and Greenland—by force if necessary.

This intel lands as Donald Trump begins to escalate his 51st state rhetoric amid a new spate of tariffs. According to a recent piece in The New York Times, Trump has made his stance official, announcing that “The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty First State… This would make all tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear.” He goes on to say that Canadians “will be more secure, militarily and otherwise, than ever” and “there would no longer be a Northern Border problem.” Of course, there’s no border problem now. It’s just part of the matrix of lies intended to bypass congressional law.

So, how are we going to deal with this?

Let’s have that talk.