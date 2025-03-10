You’ll get a morbid kick out of this:

According to a recent piece in The New Republic, the Donald has suggested everyone who voted for him should “shut up” about egg prices. He shared an article by Charlie Kirk saying just that, hailing Trump as an economic savior while blaming the Biden administration for “killing too many birds” during the H5N1 crisis. Remember how grocery prices, eggs in particular, played a major role in getting him elected? It’s not surprising to see him abandon his promises.

It’s what all politicians do.

It’s also extremely on brand for someone like Charlie Kirk to say we’ve already overreacted to something by hardly doing anything.

In a Sunday interview on Fox News, Trump declined to rule out a recession sparked by his trade wars and massive federal layoffs. It looks like Canada, China, and Mexico are starting to boycott American goods.

You have to remember that Trump’s rich backers want a recession. It’s looking more and more like they’re going to get it. Of course, that’s the least of our concerns given the other articles I’ve come across this week, either in my own doomscrolling or sent to me by fellow doomscrollers. In short, you have absolutely no reason to hold back now on any prepping you plan to do.

What else is going on?