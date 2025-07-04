The Sentinel-Intelligence

The Sentinel-Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Ziogas's avatar
George Ziogas
41m

Jess, this is blisteringly sharp and painfully true. You’ve held up a mirror with both honesty and weariness many of us feel. If only spite didn’t outlast common sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Wildfire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture