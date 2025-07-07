The Sentinel-Intelligence

Sandy
10h

Spot on as always. Thank you for this one. Yes. The big ugly bill will affect all of us. And just in time when more folks will be suffering from the debilitating effects of COVID needing care. I predict a tsunami of bankruptcies due to medical costs. Lately I’m losing sleep over my mom’s future care as she has dementia and currently running down her savings in a private care facility. I’m looking to move her and apply for Medicaid before the end of the year. I honestly don’t know what to expect!

1 reply by Jessica
Lee Guion
9h

You’ve done it again. Great synopsis.

