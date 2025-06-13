Days after dissolving the CDC’s vaccine panel, RFK Jr. has announced a new slew of faux experts to make crucial decisions on the development and eligibility of vaccines. The newest members include Robert Malone, the pseudoscientist who went on Joe Rogan to describe the world’s pandemic response as “mass formation psychosis.” He’s the last person you’d want in charge of vaccines.

From The New York Times:

“Malone has a well-documented history of promoting conspiracy theories and unproven treatment like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19,” said Dr. Jeffrey D. Klausner, an epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the University of Southern California.

Unfortunately, mainstream media has framed Malone’s pick as “controversial,” merely stating that his stance on vaccines has “drawn criticism.” That’s how complicit the media has become. We can trust them to report on basic facts, but otherwise they normalize and sane-wash everything now.

Among Malone’s many malicious lies, he has claimed that the Covid-19 shot causes a form of AIDS. And of course, this lie willfully ignores the mountain of evidence that Covid infections themselves, including mild ones, cause immune system damage. The last administration’s silence on this research allowed conspiracy theorists like Malone to prosper, and now he’s in a position of immense power. This is exactly what many of us tried to warn everyone about.

Malone’s ascension from the margins of the intellectual dark web to the nation’s top panel on vaccines represents the death of public health. There’s just no other way to put it. Stopping short of that minimizes the harm he and the other new committee members will do—and have already done. Malone isn’t just accused of spreading misinformation. According to the facts themselves, he has spread misinformation. That misinformation has killed people, and not just the ones who listen to his lies. His followers have infected innocent people who were trying to do the right thing. Eventually, they were forced to breathe infected air against their will or without their knowledge, and it ruined their lives.

It’s a hard pill to swallow, but it’s also undeniably true that the last administration, along with a complicit media, spent the last four years conceding vital territory to anti-vaxxers and sabotaging their own agenda.

There are a few moments that warrant an “I told you so” from the group of us who tried to warn everyone what was coming. This feels like one of them. It wasn’t just Malone. It’s been a rough few weeks, with several predictions that even the doomiest of us didn’t fully expect to become an undeniable reality, at least not so soon. And yet, here we are. The biggest irony? There are still people out there shrugging off our warnings, even minimizing the current dumpster fires. It’s been one of the biggest “I told you so” moments in history, only to be surpassed in a few weeks when even more of the things we predicted start to happen.

So, what’s going to happen to vaccines?

Let’s talk.