Maridav

They were in the middle of a flight when it happened.

The decision came down from federal district judge Kathryn Kimball to end America’s mask mandate on public transportation. Flight attendants made gleeful announcements. People started yanking off their masks. Some of them started applauding and snapping selfies. Yes, even liberals.

They didn’t even wait for the plane to land.

People with compromised immune systems and parents with unvaccinated children watched in horror as their fellow citizens both red and blue celebrated the return of their so-called personal freedoms. Most op-ed columnists and talking heads abandoned any discussion of disease after that. Well, now they’re back. Recently, Thom Hartmann penned a piece preemptively blaming the oncoming H5N1 bird flu pandemic on Trump. Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted about it. Even David Wallace-Wells posted a piece shaking his head at the incoming health bosses and trotting out their failures on the pandemic. Suddenly, they care again.

But who’s the bigger failure?

It’s a toss-up.

When a majority of the public actively ignores an airborne disease that causes so much devastation in “mild” cases, to the point that judges can blame fluoride for a noted drop in children’s intellectual development, when people won’t get vaccinated and believe it’s good for them to get sick, when nurses threaten to call the police on immunocompromised patients for wearing a respirator, you have killed public health. That’s what Biden’s administration has done.

That’s what the public allowed.

We have the receipts.