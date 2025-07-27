The Sentinel-Intelligence

Pbr
2h

External hard drive to your computer. I have some stuff on the cloud but backup is hard disks, dvds, cd, books. One woman in the arts field alerted her audience that the software used to upload to the cloud, is appropriating, artwork, stories etc and trademarking it as their own. YOUR WORK. They were caught and are reviewing the clause.

NEVER TRUST THE CLOUD

CENSORSHIP

Has been going on for a long time. We are more aware of it today. It doesn’t matter which party you follow, they are the same in surveillance, deleting, and obfuscation.

I live in the boonies. I am bugged out, and on my own. We rely on starlink for connections to internet and streaming. Last Friday there was an outage that was world wide. Roughly four hours for some. It came back but, tinfoil hat, I think it was a test, and a threat.

Terrance Ó Domhnaill
1h

I've been listening and reading some of the rumblings about Google but I didn't know about the possible censoring. It looks like I will need to clear out my Google drive and move everything over to my own personal cloud servers.

I set up my own personal network domain with servers about three years ago. It looks like that may pay off more so now. I have several terabytes of storage available between two servers so I think I'm good for a while. I also have my own VPN server mounted on my equipment so when I connect, I'm not using anyone else's service. I don't need to use it at home but it works well anywhere in the U.S. that I have a good internet service.

I also set up some Linux virtual operating systems on virtual hard drives a couple of years ago but I stopped playing with them and moved them to one of my servers. Maybe I need to consider moving them back to one of my PC's? I will most definitely do that if I start seeing any form of censorship on the traditional browsers. I will most assuredly be watching my Google browser now. I prefer it over Edge, as far as capabilities go but security is more important. I will also switch my Substack email back to my European email server away from Google. It may be time to start divesting myself away from Google and it's parent Alphabet and minimize my Meta exposure.

Another sign that bad things are coming for the people of the United States.

