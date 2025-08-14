The Sentinel-Intelligence

Almost forgot: Get your flu shot! More and more studies are confirming something we talked about here last year, that exposure to H1N1 could offer decent protection against severe H5N1.

https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.adw4856

The people who swore bird flu wasn’t airborne are cut from the same cloth as every official who ever told the public “there’s no cause for concern” while the danger was already in the air. Different crisis. Same playbook. Control the narrative, protect the powerful, and pretend the threat isn’t real.

They do not mind if you get sick. They mind if you stop trusting them. Keep your eyes open, your mask on, and your heart free from the illusion that they will ever warn you in time.

