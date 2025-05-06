There’s a lot going on, so let’s jump in.

As we’ve discussed, the impact of tariffs are showing up in ports. Major retailers are predicting empty shelves soon, in a matter of days. Instead of dealing with reality, Trump appears to be sticking his head in the sand—announcing more pointless tariffs and ranting about Alcatraz. It’s not surprising, but it’s a good reminder that we can expect more of this desperate distraction from our leaders, regardless of their party (although MAGA Republicans will always jump way past negligence and vibes into extreme malevolence and cruelty).

Meanwhile, various leaks from public health staff indicate that H5N1 bird flu is spreading wider among dairy workers, but RFK Jr. and his goons are keeping a tight lid on it. Trump’s FDA has even suspended milk tests, forcing Americans to rely on stores like Kroger that do 3rd party testing.

Some of us have been preparing for these times for a while now, but many others are scrambling and starting to fray a little under the pressure. I’m trying to compile and condense my articles for easy reading. I’ve made a mega list of articles here. For the next several days, I’m going to run this newsletter like a Q&A and just answer common questions that come up, especially for people who don’t have a homestead and maybe not even a backyard.

A big one: Can you drink water from a dehumidifier?

Let’s see…