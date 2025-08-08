The Sentinel-Intelligence

The Sentinel-Intelligence

Virgin Monk Boy
11m

When the noise has burned you out and the void has screamed back, don’t go hunting for the next distraction. Let the silence have you. Stay long enough for the mind to stop rehearsing, defending, explaining. Long enough for the body to remember it’s safe. In that stillness, the world is no longer something to endure or improve. It just is. And for a moment, that’s enough.

Elizabeth Fenlon
1h

Awesome.

