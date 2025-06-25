It feels good for once.

Zohran Mamdani won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York. He did it despite mainstream predictions and establishment crusades to crush him, including Bill Clinton’s highly hypocritical (and shameful) endorsement of Andrew Cuomo, a man with 11 verified accounts of sexual harassment on top of a long history of neglect and corruption. What was he thinking?

He was thinking the same thing establishment Dems and their fan clubs have been telling us for years now, that apparently you can’t win elections simply by saying and doing the right thing, advocating for policies that people actually want, and standing up to fascists (for real). Their preferred approach, cozying up to billionaires, adopting conservative policies, kissing up to war criminals like the Cheneys, abandoning core values, and embracing conspiracy theories when they lose elections, has finally been revealed as the failure it always was. It works for Republicans, but that’s because they’ve made themselves the party of fascism, ignorance, and hate. We aren’t going to beat them by replicating or emulating their approach. As many of us have said, time and again, without being listened to, why would a Trumplican vote for MAGA-lite when they can get the real thing for less?

But now, it feels like we might actually have a voice, some say in our dystopian future, as bleak as it still looks. The mainstream media might be expressing “shock” right now, but the rest of us aren’t.

We’re pleasantly surprised, that’s for sure.

Mamdani makes for a definite step up from Eric Adams, a man arguably even more corrupt than Cuomo, who actively pushed for mask bans, who actively fought remote work, who actively promoted crypto schemes, who actively colluded with the state’s governor to push misinformation about the impact of lockdowns on children. Mamdani has done the opposite.

For the record:

I agree.

Maybe Mamdani won’t go around sporting a mask (that would be nice), but he’s not going to antagonize anyone for protecting themselves.

Here’s the receipt:

And another receipt:

Today, I was going to write about a different fascinating topic, but Mamdani’s victory inspired me to put a different spin on it.

So, have you ever noticed that when a high-quality good becomes affordable, nobody wants it? Have you ever wondered why people sneer at something that’s free, even if it’s really good, and chase after expensive stuff that’s worse? People say they want things to be free and affordable, but their behavior often shows otherwise. What’s up with that? And what does that have to do with this election?

Well, I’ve learned a lot about this behavior.

This one’s going to be fun…