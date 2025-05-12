RFK Jr./Wikimedia Commons

For the first time in 30 years, the U.S. has surpassed 1,000 cases of measles. It’s a sad reversal of public health. Our leaders are now trying to shove diseases down our throats, and they’re moving toward a time when they very well might start taking vaccines off the market entirely. RFK Jr. recently told Fox News, “Only very, very sick kids should die from measles.” The rampant misinformation he spreads underscores the quiet part—he believes we should let them. Kennedy has also publicly expressed nostalgia for the era when “everybody got measles… and measles gave you lifetime protection against measles infection.” Ah, yes. The good ol’ days when everyone got measles, one of the most contagious diseases in human history, which can cause blindness and deafness, with a case fatality rate that runs as high as 30 percent in developing countries. Question: At what point do your leaders do so much damage to science and public health that you lose your “developed country” status and become just like the rest of the world?

And by the way, these other countries aren’t “undeveloped” by accident. Developed countries often stole their resources and actively sabotaged their efforts to build democracies and public health.

Now that’s all turning inward.

We’re paying attention to RFK Jr. for a variety of reasons, and one of those reasons applies to all of us. If you want to survive the next decade or two, it’s worth understanding the thought process at work here. Otherwise, it all looks like idiocy and chaos. And yet, there’s a plan.

It’s a plan with a long history.

You’re not gonna like it.