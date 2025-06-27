She made it look so easy.

My spouse’s grandma died in her 90s, at home, surrounded by family. One minute she was having coffee with everyone, then she nodded off.

That was that.

My spouse’s grandma lived the fantasy most of us have been sold since childhood, especially if you’re a member of the white middle class. Hers was the future you were promised if you worked hard, did all the right things, and stayed in your lane. Sociologists call it a happiness script. That grandma spent nearly 30 years free from jobs, socializing with a big family, organizing antiques and photo albums, chatting with neighbors, giving out sage advice, planning reunions, buying presents, and being cared for. She was in fairly good health all the way up to the end, and even then she had more than enough to pay her medical bills.

I’m not expecting to go out like that.

And yet…

The heads of the financial industry, including all the investors and wealth coaches, want us all to pretend we can still attain that future. You could say the entire capitalist system depends on it more than ever.

People often mistake my blunt honesty for hostility. Instead, I’ve always wanted to give readers the most direct, honest answer I can, without wasting their time or leading them on with false hope. It’s a matter of respect.

So, what are the chances we retire as promised?

Here’s an honest answer.