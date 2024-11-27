Earlier this year, I replaced my first toilet.

It wasn’t as bad as I thought.

Still, the experience reminded me how much can go wrong with just one plumbing system, and how much our cozy little lives depend on the grid. Most doomsday entertainment doesn’t deal with a central problem that’s going to come up as industrial civilization collapses:

Bathrooms.

The billionaires can build bunkers all day long, but it’s all for nothing without a solid plan for dealing with their waste. The same goes for the rest of us. Meanwhile, most people don’t even really understand how toilets and sewers work or what will happen to them when things fall apart.

So, how are we going to… go?