8h

I‘ve always liked this definition of collapse: “a long economic malaise punctuated by a set of destabilizing conflicts . . . with economic upheaval mixing into warfare.” The destabilizing conflicts which are obviously here so far have come primarily from the interconnected realities of economic hardship and cultural and political alienation. The environmental collapse has been around as long but its effects have been harder to perceive, at least in the “developed” world.

To your point, this state of society has been around for a while even if it was not generally noticed or explicitly comprehended. The mass shootings of our era go back to 1999. The earlier of the two most recent cataclysmic financial breakdowns occurred in 2008. Donald Trump’s first election, after the rearguard Bernie Sanders campaign, was another watershed of social degeneration, in 2016.

I’ve believed since at least 2000 that people who issued rhetorical scare warnings about totalitarianism, a precursor to and an embodiment of collapse, in the U.S. had ignored the totalitarianism that had already been established, especially after 9/11, when the Constitution became the feckless husk everyone sees it is today. 9/11 itself, the first of the cataclysmic collapses on our 21st century event horizon, has never been adequately explained - another collapse, of media and democracy, along with the unrestrained continuous warfare unleashed afterwards that the world’s population has been subjected to mainly by the West since 2001.

I wrote in May 2015, because I saw and felt it then (I wasn’t alone), that any “general decency and amiability of yore has been supplanted by frothing discord, silent rage, and explosive volatility.”

In May 2018, Chris Hedges published “America: The Farewell Tour in which he “examined the social indicators of a nation in serious trouble.“ Several years later, he said, “life expectancy in the U.S. fell in 2021, for the second year in a row. There have been over 300 mass shootings this year. Close to a million people have died from drug overdoses since 1999. There are an average of 132 suicides every day. Nearly 42 percent of the country is classified as obese, with one in 11 adults considered severely obese.

These diseases of despair are rooted in the disconnect between a society’s expectations of a better future and the reality of a system that does not provide a meaningful place for its citizens. Loss of a sustainable income and social stagnation causes more than financial distress.”

All this is to say: I agree. Evidence of collapse has been there for anyone with eyes to see, but perhaps (I don’t mean this to sound elitist) there is only a minority of Cassandras or sensitive types who have the gift first for seeing, then for facing, “unpleasant facts”, as Orwell put it, unimpeded by denial - until it is too late.

10h

