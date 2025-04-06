The economy has been crashing hard, and it’s finally reflecting on Wall Street now as bankers and investors toss their optimism in the dumpster fire and pay attention to the world in front of them. Some of us saw this coming.

We didn’t know when.

All the financial pubs have done a 180 this week, and they’re now offering cookie-cutter advice about what we can do with our money. Few if any of them seem to have any real sense of what’s going on. If they do, they’re not telling us. For example, one investor’s website is running with, “Black Monday or Face Ripping Rally?” They would like us to believe it’s all up in the air. I’ve spent the last few months digging into the reality behind all this. It feels inevitable.

The headlines dismiss everything that’s happening as idiocy.

We know better.

So, how would fearmongers and doomers play the market now? I wish we didn’t live in a world where we had to ask this question. Unfortunately, many of us are chained to the market’s performance.

Here’s my take: