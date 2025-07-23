The Sentinel-Intelligence

The Sentinel-Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Maxwell's avatar
Robin Maxwell
4h

This is a beautiful essay, Jessica. I just lost a friend of 45 years because she was "sick of my moaning and groaning about the world's problems." She blocked me from all communications. Yet I know deep down that she feels all of what I feel. She has a 26 year old son who works high up in tech (AI) and I think she believes he is part of the problem. I'm going to re-read your post -- it makes me feel a bit better about things. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jessica
Terrance Ó Domhnaill's avatar
Terrance Ó Domhnaill
3h

I stopped having meaningful conversations with everyone in person anymore. My neighbors won't even talk to me anymore. I get a hello in a tone that says please don't respond.

No one I know wants to talk about anything other than what happened in church or their flower gardens.

So I take my anxieties about the world outside of my suburban neighborhood and post them online, either in small replies (or longer ones sometimes), and my weekly video podcast, The Village Oak Tree.

I sleep better knowing I've told someone, even if I've never met them, about what I think is going on regrading climate change, poverty, politics or the genocide in Gaza. That will just have to do. Everyone I know, including my family members, don't want to talk about any of that. I guess it's easier to just think about the kids, the next best resteraunt, or the kids schools or whatever. Everyone wants to live in their own personal bubble and wishes for the bad things to go away.

I would rather deal with things now instead of ignoring the problems. If you wait, when it hits, you won't be prepared. Maybe that's the point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Jessica and others
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Wildfire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture