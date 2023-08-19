As the curse says, we live in interesting times. Wildfires continue to burn through Canada, forcing the evacuation of entire towns. New Covid variants keep cropping up around the world, some with as many as 30 mutations. Since we're not testing anymore, we rely on wastewater monitoring, whistleblowers, and of course the trusty Yankee Candle Detection System.

I'm continuing to update the lists page with information as it spills out. Meanwhile, the current president dares us to name a single challenge he's failed to deliver on as residents of Maui plead for help on social media. You have lots of options to donate here.

I don't know, can the prez read the room?

As you might've seen on Twitter, my kid's school dropped the ball this week on Covid. I explain how I dealt with it.

Tourists are still flocking to vacation hotspots around the world, even when they're on fire. Psychology explains why.

The mainstream media continues to dance around the very obvious freefall we're in when it comes to Covid. A dose of sanity:

I've tried to ease into prepping over the last year. There's a right and a wrong way. Here's a fascinating cautionary tale.

In case you missed it, here's an important piece on the CDC's quiet decision to completely change how they calculate excess deaths, and the media's complicity. These organizations have lost a lot of credibility:

Stay as safe as you can,

Jessica