Weekend Reads: The Experts Aren't Sure Until You're Dead
As the curse says, we live in interesting times. Wildfires continue to burn through Canada, forcing the evacuation of entire towns. New Covid variants keep cropping up around the world, some with as many as 30 mutations. Since we're not testing anymore, we rely on wastewater monitoring, whistleblowers, and of course the trusty Yankee Candle Detection System.
I'm continuing to update the lists page with information as it spills out. Meanwhile, the current president dares us to name a single challenge he's failed to deliver on as residents of Maui plead for help on social media. You have lots of options to donate here.
I don't know, can the prez read the room?
As you might've seen on Twitter, my kid's school dropped the ball this week on Covid. I explain how I dealt with it.
When Are We All Finally Going to Stop Living in Fear?
Tourists are still flocking to vacation hotspots around the world, even when they're on fire. Psychology explains why.
It’s Not Cool to Overreact
The mainstream media continues to dance around the very obvious freefall we're in when it comes to Covid. A dose of sanity:
“Experts Aren’t Sure” Until You’re Dead
I've tried to ease into prepping over the last year. There's a right and a wrong way. Here's a fascinating cautionary tale.
The Doomsday Prepper’s Daughter
In case you missed it, here's an important piece on the CDC's quiet decision to completely change how they calculate excess deaths, and the media's complicity. These organizations have lost a lot of credibility:
The Pandemic Really Is Over, No Seriously, We Mean It This Time
Stay as safe as you can,
Jessica