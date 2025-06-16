A lot of people aren’t going to like this post.

That’s okay…

I’ve been expressing unpopular opinions for years now, and they’ve gotten me into a fair deal of trouble. Back in 2022, I predicted Biden’s policies would put Democrats in a very tough position, that he would probably develop Long Covid from multiple infections, and we would lose to Trump in 2024 if things continued the way they were. Along with many others, I listened to scientists who predicted that letting Covid rip through schools would do terrible things to our children. Lo and behold, we lost the 2024 election, and Long Covid has become the leading chronic disease in adolescents. In fact, Newsweek recently had the temerity to run a story with the title, “Why are so many children getting Long Covid…?”

Well, geniuses, they’re getting Long Covid because they’re getting Covid every year, often more than once a year, parents were discouraged from vaccinating their children by the likes of Vinay Prasad and Jay Bhattacharya, who now enjoy top positions at public health agencies. Outlets like Newsweek routinely published stories ridiculing anyone who still tried to take precautions. The public gaslit and pathologized parents like me who were trying to protect our kids. And the last administration largely abandoned efforts to upgrade air quality in schools, choosing instead to persuade state and local governments to pour pandemic relief funds into law enforcement. So, years after I got bullied off a blogging platform for telling uncomfortable truths while tech bros sang the praises of Andrew Tate and touted the genius of Elon Musk, we have lots of cop cities to stomp down protests, but nothing in the way of public health in schools, and we’re currently living under a fascist regime that wants to take away our vaccines—yep, all of them.

I know what you’re thinking. "When is Jessica finally going to shut up about… things?” Good news, this essay isn’t about things.

It’s about conspiracy theories.

Including election fraud.