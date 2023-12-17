Wow, it's 2024 already?!

Boy oh boy, the years have gone by so fast you barely noticed them. Just kidding. They've been endless torture. You've been heading down to the bar to drown your sorrows in overpriced booze, slapping on a mask with a sippy hole you made yourself with scissors and a soda cap. It's kind of weird to drink bourbon through a straw, but at least you have a t-shirt that says:

"Life sucks and so do I."

Three voters walk into the room, arguing about politics. Lovely. This is just what you were looking for to end the day.

You order a double.

The first voter says...