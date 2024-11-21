It’s time to protect yourself.

When Donald Trump takes office, it’s going to have real and personal consequences for every single one of us. We can sit around and debate which plans he and his theocratic overlords will manage to push through Congress, but it’s all likely—and you don’t want to wait until it happens.

I’ve started crowdsourcing a list of things to do between now and January. Some are doable. Some present a challenge.

I’m going to talk about it all.

Many of us in the collapse-aware world have marked 2030 as a kind of self-imposed deadline to get our plans together. We’re probably going to spend the rest of this crucial decade under a totalitarian regime that will only slam their foot on the accelerator. After that, who knows? So whatever you’re planning to do, resistance or otherwise, you have to survive first.

Someone has already shared a great video by Logic Max, who’s spent the last year digging into right-wing culture to find out exactly how bad it’s going to get. He’s put together a spreadsheet that’s worth a dive.

You can help build this list in the comments.

Every idea helps.