If you’re still wondering if the Trump administration is trying to crash the economy, I think we’ve got our answer. A recent piece in The New Republic warns everyone about a new wave of tariffs planned for April 2nd. As one economic policy analyst has said, the new ones will make the last two months of chaos “look like a tempest in a teapot.” Even some of Trump’s own team are worried.

A piece in The Washington Post describes the tariffs in more detail. The new ones target trillions of dollars in U.S. imports. According to the full analysis, this new round of tariffs will return us to the early days of the 1930s, “around 20 percent.” We all know how that turned out. Then again, it’s astonishing to see how many Americans don’t know their own history.

If you suspected the recent bout of sanity was simply a trap to lure investors back in, congratulations. You’re not crazy! Remember, this administration revels in misdirection and deception. They want everyone to think they’re incompetent. They want everyone to underestimate them. They want everyone to write them off as idiots. That’s when they’re the most dangerous. If it looks nuts, if it doesn’t follow any conceivable logic, that’s only because the logic is so cruel, so inhuman, so sociopathic, you simply can’t wrap your head around it.

Every week, I round up the gloomiest doomiest articles I can find and share them with commentary. It has a way of keeping us sane, grounding us, and reminding us of what matters. Call it organized doomscrolling.

