Lion Design

I've got some news.

OK Doomer has started recruiting some high-caliber writers. You might know them. For starters, we're going to be publishing some of Shannon Ashley's work, especially on culture and social issues like abuse. Here, she explores the hypocritical stance that states like Tennesse take when it comes to protecting the "health and welfare" of children:

Next up, Charles A. Watlz lays out the critical need to do a better job of protecting our writers, artists, and musicians from Covid. Venues aren't doing enough to encourage masks and testing. We can change that:

I've got a few pieces up. The most recent one riffs on Adam McKay's Don't Look Up to provide a little perspective on a summer of scorching temperatures and climate collapse. The year 2050 has arrived way ahead of schedule. There's a lot we should all be doing if we want half a chance at survival:

This little blog is starting to turn into a platform. I'm planning to recruit more authors, and I'm paying them for their work. I'd like to pay them more. I'm thinking about creating a new optional tier where readers can subscribe to support not just me but a band of writers. Ultimately, I'd like this site to become a place where people go, even between newsletter updates.

If you'd like to see work from a range of voices who care deeply about public health, social health, and climate health, let me know.

We could grow this thing.