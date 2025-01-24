There’s always a lot going on now.

For example:

The National Weather Service recently issued its first blizzard warning ever for southern Louisiana. It’s a great example of climate collapse and public misconception. It’s not just going to get hotter and drier. The weather is going bonkers. Meanwhile, L.A. burns to ashes with new fires forcing tens of thousands of evacuations. The Trump administration is freezing public health communications in the prelude to another pandemic, while raiding workplaces for undocumented workers, and fighting openly with pretty much anyone they can.

The world is loud.

Last June, an article in Scientific American summed up the current state of things as “post-normal times,” referring to the neverending polycrisis of war, genocide, pandemics, climate disasters, and political upheaval. The authors stressed the importance of truth-telling in the face of minimization and data blackouts. There’s something even more important than that. It’s the thing that makes us more in tune with reality, and more receptive to the truth.

It matters as much as food and shelter.

But we hardly ever talk about it.