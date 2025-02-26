If you want to know what the rich really think about the future, just ask the high-class escorts at Davos. Every year, women like Salome Balthus go there for the World Economic Forum to entertain the world’s richest men. When they’re drunk and think nobody else is listening, they really open up. As Balthus recently told the press, “They say they will enjoy a few more nice years on earth.”

“They know there’s no future.”

This attitude spills out more and more lately, as the elite turn their back on the last two decades of promises about renewable energy and a sustainable future. When you see that BP has recently, officially rejected clean energy in a fallback to fossil fuels, it’s time to reassess your priorities. That’s why I’m writing this, not to slam the door on hope, but to paint a more accurate portrait of the future.

Last December, a reporter did stop Mark Zuckerberg to ask him what was up with his massive doomsday bunker in Hawaii. “That’s just like a little shelter,” he said. Yes, a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter that’s more than twice the size of my house. Sure, just a little storm shelter.

Honestly, I don’t think he expects anyone to believe that.

And yet, they do.

What really gets me is all the public saying things like, “He must know something we don’t.” No, dear. Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t know anything you don’t. Mark Zuckerberg and all the rest of his friends know exactly what climate scientists have been trying to tell everyone for decades now. We are doomed. They doomed us, and they’re now engaged in a rather futile endeavor to insulate themselves. There’s going to be an awful lot of town halls filled with angry MAGA voters, and they won’t be sticking around for any of that. They’re heading for their yachts.

What should we be doing with the rest of our lives, if we admit honestly and openly to ourselves that all the protests, all the climate conferences and summits, all the promises made by politicians and CEOs, were just stalling tactics that led us to the endgame, an unapologetic trashing and plundering of what’s left? I don’t think there’s any denying that’s their plan a this point. As other columnists have pointed out, our leaders increasingly act like there won’t be any consequences for their actions, and that seems to include more elections.

Who else is bailing on the future?

And what does it mean?