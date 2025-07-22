The Sentinel-Intelligence

The Sentinel-Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura T RN BSN's avatar
Laura T RN BSN
6h

Am so sorry and hope she feels better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jessica and others
Kirsten Eckert's avatar
Kirsten Eckert
6h

So sorry that your daughter has COVID - I hope she heals quickly and well.

And thank you for always stating the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Wildfire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture