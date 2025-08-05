The Sentinel-Intelligence

The Sentinel-Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aleesha's avatar
Aleesha
7h

Love this article! We can draw so many similarities to the people who have only recently begun to speak out for Palestine, and the recent shifts on social media towards the genocide in Gaza.

Thanks for all the great research!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Jacob's avatar
John Jacob
6h

Excellent study in human psychology and behavior…

Unsure where we are headed as a society, but wherever we go it’s going to be a rough ride, so buckle up and stay strong 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Wildfire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture