Virgin Monk Boy
3h

This one knocked the breath out of me. Not because it was shocking — but because it laid bare what’s always been there. The “concentration camps in the Everglades” line hit like scripture. We keep acting like fascism is something that shows up suddenly with boots and banners. But we were the lab. The export. The manual.

This isn’t a pendulum swing. It’s a pattern. And unless more people name it like this, the cycle just keeps dressing up as progress.

Thank you for pulling the mask off.

Carol Kocivar
3h

A history lesson everyone should read.

