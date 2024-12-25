Grandfailure

Earlier today, I saw this post trending:

“Before the end of 2024, something absolutely massive will shock the world. It will have one of two outcomes: either complete devastation or the dawning of a new age. We get to choose. If I’m wrong, you all get to call me crazy. Exactly why I don’t normally talk about it, but this one is a biggie.”

Well, okay, if you say so…

My opinion?

Just add it to the growing list of predictions from someone who has an eerie feeling that something terrible is about to happen. These days, predicting catastrophe is like shooting fish in a barrel. You’re bound to hit something.

This vibe always reminds me of Alan Moore's 1986 graphic novel Watchmen, when a retired superhero named Ozymandias makes a giant alien squid and then teleports it to New York, where it kills 3 million people in a single day. The attack shocks the world into peace, ending the Cold War.

Then there’s Kim Stanley Robinson’s The Ministry for The Future, which opens with a massive heat wave that kills millions. The enormous tragedy finally jolts the world into action on the climate.

I’m wondering what could happen at this point that would shock the world and lead to the dawn of a new age, especially in the next few days. If you have any thoughts on that front, feel free to let me know.

When the doomiest doomers start making predictions about something “absolutely massive” bringing “complete devastation,” I’ve often wondered if there’s something going on in the background that explains the mood, a kind of secret optimism—as if they really, really want it to happen.

Maybe you’ve wondered the same thing. Maybe you’ve even caught yourself wishing for a massive tragedy, and it made you feel guilty.

Yes, there’s something going on.

I figured it out.