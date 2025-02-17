Unsplash

We know it’s going to happen. The question is…

When?

We have an awful lot of talking heads predicting a looming crash. They’re calling the AI tech boom the mother of all bubbles. They’re talking about Trump’s tariffs, and they’re predicting another pandemic.

Of course, someone is always predicting a crash. Now a multi-billion dollar industry, the doomsday prepping market wants a large slice of the population always living in fear of a black swan event. Just like any social realm, there’s preppers who are genuinely interested in preparing for collapse—and then there’s the grifters who want everyone to fill their house with things they don’t need, including survival meal kits with enough sodium to make you float.

Most of us, even preppers, have an incentive to pay attention to looming economic crashes. Either through direct investments or retirement funds, our long term financial health is tied to markets, even if we abhor them. Most Americans can’t just simply sell those investments, even if they see a coming crash. They’re beholden to employer-based accounts and their matching contributions. Once you’re in, it’s very hard to get out—and expensive.

So, is an economic crash going to wipe us out this year?

I’ve spent the last several years trying to understand this weird thing called the global economy, and I can assure you.

It’s not that simple.