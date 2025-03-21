They’re calling it a rumor, and that’s how it always starts.

Speculation has swarmed the internet on a crucial question, whether Donald Trump will declare martial law in the next 30 days.

Right after taking office, Trump tasked the Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security to make a recommendation on invoking the Insurrection Act, which allows him to declare martial law and deploy the military against citizens. Legal experts say the president doesn’t have the power to do that. Of course, we’ve seen the actions and the rhetoric. This administration will do anything they physically can; they’re completely disregarding checks and balances.

April 20 just happens to be Hitler’s birthday, which adds fuel to the growing anxiety that something awful will happen that day. Of course, awful things are happening every day now. We see six awful things before breakfast.

Ever since Trump’s victory, plenty of Americans have been debating whether they should leave the country or stay. You know what they say. If you go there will be trouble. If you stay, it will be double.

So, is it going to happen?

And what’s the point?

Let’s break it down.