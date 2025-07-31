The Sentinel-Intelligence

The Sentinel-Intelligence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wade R's avatar
Wade R
11m

As always an on topic analysis of the human condition Jessica.Your posting perfectly summarized what I've observed more and more in our society, nearly everyone being angry with EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE for no tangible reason other than that's the overall zeitgeist that's pretty much all over the place.

Going off topic somewhat I can say with a fair amount of accuracy that I'm pretty much immune to such circumstances because due to a nasty ‘ole hemorrhagic stroke I had almost nine years ago I pretty much obliterated my left Basal Ganglia and Thalamus and as such I'm on an antidepressant…but I'm taking it for anxiety which I have in spades… bottom line it now appears that I have a blunted effect. Not only due to the brain damage from the stroke, but curiously enough also due to the SSRI (escitalopram) I take so I walk around in a perpetual state of “What, me worry” and I wouldn't treat it or trade such a feeling for all the tea in China

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Wildfire
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture